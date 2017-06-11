Former Panthers WR’s son facing marijuana possession charge, university police report

A marijuana possession charge for a freshman likely barely raises an eyebrow these days, unless that student is a highly touted football player with a famous name and NFL lineage.
Keyshawn Johnson Jr., 18, son of the former NFL Pro-Bowler and ESPN personality, was cited Friday by University of Nebraska police on suspicion of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Omaha World-Herald and other area media.
Police found 4.5 grams of marijuana and a glass bong in Johnson's dormitory room, WOWT, an NBC station in Omaha, reported.
The school released a statement that Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley was aware of the charges but would make no immediate comment.
Johnson, a four-star recruit who enrolled at Nebraska in January, is expected to make an immediate contribution for the Cornhuskers football team in the fall. Johnson, who played at Calabasas High School in California, was listed among the nation’s top 50 wide receiver prospects by several recruiting services.
Johnson’s father, an All-American receiver at Southern Cal in the mid-90s, played 11 seasons in the NFL after being selected No. 1 overall by the New York Jets in the 1996 draft.
After stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, Keyshawn Johnson played one season for Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2006. With the Panthers, he caught 70 passes for 815 yards and four touchdowns.
Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who won a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in 2003, went to work for ESPN as an NFL analyst when he retired.
