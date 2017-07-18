Wofford favored in Southern Conference preseason football poll

Wofford is the preseason pick to win the Southern Conference by league coaches and media.
The polls were announced Tuesday at the league’s annual media day.
The Terriers went 10-4 and reached the Football Conference Subdivision playoffs last year.
Two-time reigning league champion Citadel was second, Samford third, Chattanooga fourth and Mercer fifth by both groups. The coaches picked Western Carolina sixth, then Furman, East Tennessee and VMI. Media selected Furman sixth, followed by Western Carolina, East Tennessee and VMI.
The coaches selected Samford quarterback Delvin Hodges as preseason offensive player of the year. Citadel defensive back Kailik Williams was chosen preseason defensive player of the year.
Conference USA
Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech played in the Conference USA Championship in December.
The league’s media are forecasting a rematch. Western Kentucky was picked to win its third straight East Division title. Louisiana Tech was selected to repeat as West Division champion.
Western Kentucky senior quarterback Mike White was voted preseason offensive player of the year. Rice senior linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee was voted preseason defensive player of the year.
Preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
EAST DIVISION: 1. Western Kentucky (20); 2. Middle Tennessee (4); 3. Old Dominion (3); 4. Marshall (1); 5. Florida Atlantic; 6. Florida International; 7. Charlotte
WEST DIVISION: 1. Louisiana Tech (20); 2. Texas-San Antonio (7); 3. Southern Miss (1); 4. North Texas; 5. Rice; 6. Texas El-Paso; 7. Ala.-Birmingham
