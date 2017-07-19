Johnson C. Smith safety Carlo Thomas led the CIAA with seven interceptions last season.
College Sports

July 19, 2017 5:59 PM

J.C. Smith players on preseason All-CIAA football team; Bulls picked 5th in division

Observer Staff and News Services

ROANOKE, Va.

Two J.C. Smith football players were named preseason All-CIAA, the league announced Wednesday.

Safety Carlo Thomas enters his senior season after making All-CIAA first-team last season, when he had 69 tackles and led the conference with seven interceptions.

Junior cornerback Basir Wright returns after leading the Golden Bulls with 77 tackles. He added two forced fumbles and a recovery.

In the league’s preseason poll, J.C. Smith was picked fifth in the Southern Division and 10th overall. Two-time reigning champion Winston-Salem State was picked to win the Southern Division. Bowie State was picked to win the Northern Division title.

Predicted order of finish: 1. Winston-Salem State; 2. Bowie State; 3. Virginia State; 4. Virginia Union; 5. Fayetteville State; 6. Chowan; 7. Elizabeth City State; 8. Saint Augustine’s; 9. Shaw; 10. Johnson C. Smith; 11. Livingstone; 12. Lincoln (Pa.).

Northern Division: 1. Bowie State; 2. Virginia State; 3. Virginia Union; 4. Chowan; 5. Elizabeth City State; 6. Lincoln (Pa.)

Southern Division: 1. Winston-Salem State; 2. Fayetteville State; 3. Saint Augustine’s; 4. Shaw; 5. Johnson C. Smith; 6. Livingstone.

