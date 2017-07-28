NC State adds a player who once scored 70 points in a game to its 2017-18 roster

N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts is not done adding to his 2017-18 roster.
The Wolfpack announced Friday morning that Keatts had signed Braxton Beverly to a financial aid agreement. Beverly will be eligible for the 2017-18 season.
Beverly had previously signed with Ohio State, but requested a release in June after the school fired head coach Thad Matta. Ohio State granted Beverly’s request. Beverly immediately showed interest in the Wolfpack.
Beverly, a 5-11, 170-pound three-star guard played for Hargrave Military Academy’s post-graduate team for the past two years. Keatts coached at Hargrave Military Academy before moving on as an assistant at Louisville. At Hargrave, Beverly played under A.W. Hamilton, now one of N.C. State’s assistant coaches. Keatts hired Hamilton in June.
Beverly averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals in his first season at Hargrave and helped lead the team to the 2016 National Prep Championship. The team finished with a 47-1 record.
During that season, he scored 70 points in a 131-86 win over Genesis Academy, a post-graduate single game scoring record. Beverly made 14-of-20 3-pointers in the game. He added six assists, four rebounds and four steals.
In his second and last season there, Beverly led the team to a 43-2 record and a Final Four appearance in the National Prep Championship.
“I am excited to have Braxton join our program,” Keatts said in a statement. “Braxton can really stretch the floor with his shooting ability and is tremendous coming off ball screens. He’s been at one of the premier prep schools in the country for the last two years, and will be an asset both on and off the floor for us here at N.C. State.”
N.C. State has lost eight players from its 2016-17 roster to either graduation, transfer or early entry into the NBA draft. But it has now added six players with Beverly’s addition. Four are eligible for the 2017-18 season.
Keatts said in a text message he wasn’t sure if he would add another player to the 2017-18 roster.
“It’s possible,” he said.
