Straight outta Athens: USC freshman Zay Brown known for his intensity

The Zay Brown you see around South Carolina’s campus is happy, probably smiling.
The football field is another story. That’s where the freshman defensive back turns on the intensity that made him an SEC-caliber prospect.
Here are five things to know about the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Brown.
1. In the shadows of Sanford Stadium
Brown played high school ball at Clarke Central in Athens, Ga., just a stone’s throw away from the University of Georgia’s campus.
“It’s funny,” Brown said. “My mom and family are all big Georgia fans. South Carolina offered and I told her I was going to commit. This past season they were Georgia fans, but this year they have to switch over.”
He camped at Georgia and there was some mutual interest.
“They recruited me and I went to a couple games but they never offered,” he said. “No big deal.”
2. Camp standout
USC coach Will Muschamp proudly points out that most of the 2017 signing class competed in one of the Gamecocks’ 2016 camps. Brown was among them.
His performance at camp earned him the USC offer.
“When you look at his tape you see the physicality of a guy that came into camp and did a really good job of covering man to man,” defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson said. “He can tackle, he can run, a versatile guy that can play both ways.”
3. ‘Safety all the way’
Brown was part of a six-member defensive back signing class that also included Kaleb Chalmers, Jaylin Dickerson, Tavyn Jackson, Keisean Nixon and Jamyest Williams.
The need for DB depth was stressed to him in the recruiting process, he said. Brown has an idea of where he fits in.
“I’m a safety all the way,” Brown said. “I like playing in the box a little bit. They said they’ll use me in the dime package so I’ll be closer to the line of scrimmage. I’m a good tackler.”
4. Killer instinct, with a smile
Brown was a two-way player at Clarke Central, where head coach Dave Perno praised him for his impact on and off the field.
“Zay was everything. Zay is a very unique player,” Perno said. “You see his smile and such an optimistic personality. There’s never a bad day. For lack of a better term, you see a killer on the football field as soon as those pads go on. It’s the way you have to play the game. Zay understands that.”
Perno and Muschamp share the connection of having attended Georgia. Perno played and coached baseball for the Bulldogs.
“I like talking. I like hitting. I like setting the tempo,” Brown said.
5. Early impact potential
Brown will work this summer to crack into the safety rotation for USC.
“I’ve got a good chance to come in and make a big impact if I come in and do the right thing,” Brown said.
He’s open to playing special teams and said he especially likes kickoff coverage.
“Will did his homework and watched a lot of tape on him,” Perno said. “He’s a football player. He can run with the ball. He can catch he ball. He can defend. He’s physical. He’s going to be ready to contribute on special teams, at least.”
