Bryson Allen-Williams breaking news and making tackles

When the South Carolina football team opens its season Sept. 3 with a televised game vs. N.C. State on ESPN, Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams should feel at home. After all, he’s been “doing television” since May 8, when he began a summer internship at WOLO-TV, Columbia’s ABC affiliate.
Over three months, the senior from Ellenwood, Ga., did things for real that his class work toward a Mass Communications degree (he’ll graduate in December) could only simulate: preparing video for WOLO’s evening broadcasts, and writing stories for sports director Mike Gillespie and others to read on-camera.
But it wasn’t all “grunt work” for Allen-Williams. On May 20, he “broke” a story for the station.
A former USC linebackers coach, Kirk Botkin, had moved on to South Carolina State, “and one day I heard chatter from some high school teammates who said he wasn’t there anymore,” Allen-Williams said. “I was talking to Mike about it, and he said, ‘You’re sure?’
“We found out (Botkin) was back at his old high school in Texas as the head coach. We couldn’t reach him, but we got the athletics director at S.C. State to confirm it.” That evening, the story was part of WOLO’s sports report, and later picked up by other area media outlets.
“That was one of the coolest things – breaking a story,” Allen-Williams said.
Gillespie, laughing, said, “I’m ready for him to take my job.”
Like most players, Allen-Williams’ goal is the NFL. But he understands that playing “sports are going to end one day,” he said.
Enter “Beyond Sports,” a first-year program created by USC athletics director Ray Tanner, which places athletes in internships that prepares them for their chosen fields. “There were 25 slots, and you had to apply for one, write a cover letter, send a résumé to the athletics department,” said Allen-Williams, one of four football players participating. Athletes worked a total of 140 hours and received academic credit.
Gillespie remembers the day Allen-Williams showed up at his office. “I’m thinking, ‘Did I miss an email? Do I have a one-on-one (interview) with him?’ ” Gillespie said.
“When he said he wanted to do news and sports, I thought, ‘My God, we’ve found a unicorn,’ because every (intern) always wants to do just sports, and wants to be on camera – every single one.”
In fact, Allen-Williams discovered he prefers being behind the camera. Working with news producer Rob Dew, he learned to create slates (video frames to be inserted into stories), how to select video clips – and, most of all, how to write for TV, where sentences are designed “for the ear” rather than to be read.
“You can’t be a good broadcaster if you can’t write,” he said. “We’d done that in class, but actually doing it for a teleprompter, knowing it’s going to be read during the news – that puts a little extra pressure on you.”
Allen-Williams also gained a new perspective on reporters. “It’s totally different being on this side of the camera and microphone,” he said. “You get an appreciation for those guys; you realize it’s their job. When you’re actually in the profession, you can’t just come in and write stories or do B-roll – you have to know how.”
Allen-Williams’ broadcasting itch dates to age 6 or 7, from “watching the news with my grandparents,” he said. In middle school, he was part of an in-house TV newscast, “giving out the news, saying what’s for lunch today.” Heading to USC, “I already knew what I wanted to be as soon as I set foot on campus. I had my major from Day One.”
No surprise, since his mother, Darnisha Allen-Jackson, a former track athlete at Albany (Ga.) State, does a radio sports talk show with “some dude in Summerville,” by phone from her Georgia home. “She’s been around sports her whole life,” her son said.
George Williams, his father, played football for the New York Giants from 1998-2000, where he backed up defensive end Michael Strahan, who now is Allen-Williams’ favorite ex-jock broadcaster. “(Strahan) really took his brand up there. He’s someone I look up to,” along with SEC Network analyst Marcus Spears, he said.
A career behind the camera suits him, but Allen-Williams did have one on-air moment this summer when he reported on USC’s “Pigskin Poets” reading to kids at the Richland County Library. Teammates gave him good-natured grief, he said, but “they know I want to be a broadcaster, and they’re all for it.”
So is Gillespie, who helped Allen-Williams compile a portfolio for when he hits the job market. Along with fellow intern Dutch Fork High student Stephen Wise, the player made WOLO Sports’ one-man operation a bit easier. “They fell into my lap,” Gillespie said, “and I didn’t have to pay them – except in compliments, and coffee.
“Bryson has a bright future. He came in, really wanted to work, and didn’t care what it was. He was willing to take whatever we threw at him, from a boring news article to a football or basketball story, and approached everything with a really good attitude.”
Well, almost everything. “His third day, we wanted him to write a story about (Clemson running back) Wayne Gallman signing with the Giants,” Gillespie said, laughing. “And Bryson wouldn’t do it.”
Of course; after his last day at WOLO this week, he’s a Gamecock football player the next four months. After that, Allen-Williams will turn pro in … maybe something else.
“Being an athlete, sports might be a little easier getting in the (TV) door,” he said, “but you’ve got to take whatever comes to you. So the more you’ve done, the more opportunities they have for you. That’s reality, the real world.”
USC coach Will Muschamp should appreciate that attitude. Gillespie, and WOLO, did.
