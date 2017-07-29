They call him Captain for a reason: Munnerlyn ready to lead Panthers secondary

Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn had a simple answer when he was asked at training camp if he is ready to be a leader for Carolina’s secondary.
“Well, my name is Captain,” the former South Carolina star said with a smile.
Munnerlyn is entering his ninth year in the NFL and is back with the Panthers, the team that drafted him, after spending three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
He has a much different mindset as he prepares to play for the Panthers as a veteran than he did when he arrived at Carolina in 2009 after being drafted in the seventh round out of USC.
“On my visit when I was talking to the coaches, that’s the reason they brought me back for, to be a mentor. To go out there and just compete at the nickel position, play at a high level and bring the young guys along,” Munnerlyn said.
The Alabama native has gone from a player who was a long shot to make a roster coming out of college to a proven playmaker in the NFL.
Munnerlyn made 71 starts over the past six years, including nine last season for the Vikings. During that time he recorded 10 interceptions, returning four for touchdowns.
The Panthers brought home Munnerlyn and longtime Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers this offseason after Peppers was drafted by Carolina in 2002 and spent eight seasons in Charlotte before stops in Chicago and Green Bay.
Munnerlyn believes Carolina’s moves this offseason, which also included signing tackle Matt Kalil and drafting offensive playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, prove the Panthers are committed to trying to win big this year.
“The window is probably closing on some athletes, but at the same time you can tell with the organization they want to win now,” Munnerlyn said. “They’re two years removed from the Super Bowl. They want to get back and they want to win it.”
Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton, who was named the NFL MVP in 2015, said having Peppers and Munnerlyn back on the team provides a boost.
“It’s big. That’s really monumental for this whole organization as a whole,” Newton said. “They bring an aspect to this team that we’ve had in the past, but right now is when we need it the most, having people that are drafted Panthers, that are core guys, and they get what this whole organization is all about.”
For Carolina to return to the Super Bowl and have a chance to win it, the Panthers will have to be much improved in the secondary.
Carolina allowed 268 passing yards per game in 2016, which was fourth-worst in the league. Munnerlyn will be counted on to not only improve the secondary by playing well but also by bringing along cornerbacks Daryl Worley and James Bradberry, second-year players who had struggles as rookies.
“It’s hard to win in the NFL with two rookie corners,” Munnerlyn said. “They went out there and they competed well. This year I’m expecting big things from those guys. They’re growing up. This is Year 2. If you’re looking at the things they’re doing from OTAs and practices in training camp this year, they’re saying it’s like night and day.”
The Panthers ranked 21st in total defense and 26th in points per game allowed last year.
Star linebacker Luke Kuechly expects those numbers to improve with Peppers and Munnerlyn back on the roster.
“I like having both back,” Kuechly said. “You look at Julius Peppers, he’s a Hall of Famer. He’s played for a long time. Obviously, he can still play a lot, but he’s Julius Peppers and I think that’s kind of cool.
“I got to play with Cap my first two years, and he’s a fun guy to have out there. He’s physical. He’s got an edge to him. Those two guys are going to be good for us.”
Ex-Gamecocks on NFL rosters
Former South Carolina players on NFL rosters:
Buffalo Bills: Patrick DiMarco, FB; Marquavius Lewis, DE
Carolina Panthers: Damiere Byrd, WR; Captain Munnerlyn, DB
Chicago Bears: Connor Shaw, QB
Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Johnson, OL
Denver Broncos: Darian Stewart, S
Detroit Lions: Corey Robinson, OL
Houston Texans: Jadeveon Clowney, DE/LB; Jonathan Joseph, DB
Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Cann, OL
Los Angeles Chargers: Melvin Ingram, DL/LB
Los Angeles Rams: Pharoh Cooper, WR
New England Patriots: Stephon Gilmore, DB
New York Giants: Jerell Adams, TE; Devin Taylor, DL
New York Jets: Brandon Wilds, RB
Oakland Raiders: Jared Cook, TE
Philadelphia Eagles: Alshon Jeffery, WR
San Francisco 49ers: Bruce Ellington, RB/KR
Seattle Seahawks: Mike Davis, RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Johnson, DB
Tennessee Titans: Ryan Succop, K
Washington Redskins: Ronald Patrick, OL; D.J. Swearinger, DB
