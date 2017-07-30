Coach Will Muschamp details changes and injuries for South Carolina Gamecocks football roster bbreiner@thestate.com
Coach Will Muschamp details changes and injuries for South Carolina Gamecocks football roster bbreiner@thestate.com

Korey Banks moves to defense; USC still waiting on 2 newcomers

By Dwayne McLemore

July 30, 2017 3:07 PM

News and notes as South Carolina prepares for its first preseason practice Monday.

▪  Korey Banks has moved from wide receiver to cornerback, Will Muschamp announced Sunday. He’ll wear No. 23.

▪  Safety Jaylin Dickerson (nerve strain shoulder) will be non-contact early in camp but should be OK.

▪  Tight end K.C. Crosby is day to day after a meniscus scope.

▪  Wide receiver Randrecous Davis is day to day after having fluid on his groin removed.

▪  Freshman offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes is in after being cleared. Junior college defensive back transfer Keisean Nixon should be cleared and on campus this week, Muschamp said.

▪  Freshman offensive lineman Jordon Carty should be cleared “sometime in August,” Muschamp said. It could be the third or fourth week of August.

▪  Senior Chris Lammons will play safety, corner, nickel and dime for the Gamecocks this season, Muschamp said.

▪  There is no social media ban for the Gamecocks, despite players such as QB Jake Bentley declaring he would be off Twitter until after the season. “I just asked them to use good judgment. I’m not interested in being the Twitter police.”

▪  Will Muschamp on having a live DJ at Williams-Brice Stadium: “Maybe the music might be a little better, I don’t know. It’s not going to affect our band at all.”

▪  Freshman Jamyest Williams will practice at nickel and cornerback during Gamecocks’ camp.

▪  Muschamp on improving USC’s tackling: “We had a little bit of a Southern Bell defense last year. Reach out and touch someone.”

▪  Muschamp wants Deebo Samuel to get 10-15 touches per game. “Have to be creative to find ways to get him ball.”

▪  Muschamp: “Certainly we are not settled at all about who is going to play right tackle or left tackle.”

USC opens preseason practice Monday morning in a workout that is close to the public. The only practice open to fans is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

