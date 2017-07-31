Gamecocks football practice report: First day observations

South Carolina opened August camp Monday with a brief portion the media could observe. Two of the three periods were more focused on special teams, but one drill, a defensive pursuit drill in which players had to come out of stances and chase down ball carriers, was instructive.
▪ In that drill, defensive coaches called out first, second and third groups, giving an early indication of a depth chart.
▪ The defensive starters were those listed in the official depth chart
DL: D.J. Wonnum, Taylor Stallworth, Ulric Jones, Dante Sawyer
LB: Skai Moore, Bryson Allen-Williams, T.J. Brunson
DB (nickel): Steven Montac, D.J. Smith, Chris Lammons, Rashad Fenton, Jamarcus King
▪ Second group
DL: Aaron Thompson, Kobe Smith at tackle. Keir Thomas at end. Daniel Fennell at Buck
LB: Eldridge Thompson, Antoine Wilder, freshman Sherrod Greene
DB: Freshman Tavyn Jackson, freshman Jamyest Williams, Korey Banks (converted receiver), Javon Charleston, freshman Zay Brown with freshman Jaylin Dickerson shadowing behind him in a non-contact jersey
▪ Third group
DL: M.J. Webb, Javon Kinlaw at tackle. Brad Johnson at Buck. Shameik Blackshear at end
LB: Davonne Bowen, Damani Staley, Antoine Wilder (again)
DB: Drill ended
▪ That order makes sense at the start of camp, with the top group stocked with veterans and newcomers farther down. That could be how things play out Sept. 2, but things could also change before then.
▪ Dickerson was in a yellow non-contact jersey but was still in the thick of practice. TE K.C. Crosby was off to the side. Will Muschamp announced both injuries Sunday.
▪ In the opening period, QBs were working on footwork, moving around bags on the ground while keeping their eyes up. They later worked on handoff drills with the running backs.
▪ Wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon was working through the finer points of getting off the line with this receivers, including a release with some feet shuffling.
▪ Defensive linemen went through what seemed like a balance drill, holding a weight in front of them and maintaining their stance while moving backwards.
▪ JUCO transfer Javon Kinlaw looked big, even among the defensive linemen, though some of that could have been not being as deep in their stance.
▪ Wide receiver Deebo Samuel came into spring bigger and Monday showed another summer in the weight room did him well.
