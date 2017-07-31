Photos: First USC football practice of 2017

South Carolina linebacker Eldridge Thompson (11), defensive back Antoine Wilder (29), linebacker Skai Moore (10), defensive back D.J. Smith (24) and defensive back T.J. Brunson (6) during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
Players arrive for the first day of fall practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Wide receiver OrTre Smith during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs into the practice facility for the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (99) during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina defensive back Jamyest Williams during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
Coach Will Muschamp runs with defensive back Steven Montac during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Wide Receiver Shi Smith during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina freshman quarterback Jay Urich during warmups in the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, runs his quarterbacks through drills during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice. Here, Jake Bentley takes the snap.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp begins the season during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Linebacker Skai Moore during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
South Carolina defensive lineman Shameik Blackshear (91) and South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) run through drills during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
The defensive linemen run through drills during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, watches quarterback Jake Bentley during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, and quarterback Jake Bentley during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina redshirt freshman Stephen Davis Jr. (35) during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp watches field goal drills during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, and quarterback Jake Bentley during warmups in the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is all smiles during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
South Carolina quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, and quarterback Jake Bentley during warmups in the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
Running back Caleb Kinlaw during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Players warm up during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina indoor practice field.
Offensive lineman Cory Helms stretches during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Players warm up during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina indoor practice field.
Players warm up during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina indoor practice field.
Players warm up during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina indoor practice field.
Players arrive for the first day of fall practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Coach Will Muschamp runs with defensive back Steven Montac during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Defensive linemen Aaron Sterling (15), Dante Sawyer (95) and Javon Kinlaw (99) during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Defensive Lineman Javon Kinlaw during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore (10) during the Gamecocks first USC fall football practice.
Defensive lineman Dante Sawyer during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Tight end Hayden Hurst during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Wide receiver Chad Terrell during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Wide receiver Garrett Frederick during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Wide receiver Jerad Washington during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
Coach Will Muschamp stretches during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley works out during the first day of practice at the University of South Carolina practice field.
