For South Carolina DBs, one position isn’t usually enough

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain Pause 1:58 Duke at ACC Football Kickoff 2:19 Clemson at the ACC Football Kickoff 1:35 NC State's Jaylen Samuels at ACC Football Kickoff 1:33 Louisville's Jaire Alexander at ACC Football Kickoff 1:01 Kentucky's Malik Monk: Charlotte Hornets PG Kemba Walker a role model 1:03 Kentucky's John Calipari: NBA draft is 'graduation day' 2:18 Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules: Jay Bilas 0:34 Trump: 'Nobody can read plays like defensive MVP Ben Boulware' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jamyest Williams signed with the South Carolina football team out of Grayson High School as part of the 2017 class.

Jamyest Williams signed with the South Carolina football team out of Grayson High School as part of the 2017 class.