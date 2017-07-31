For South Carolina DBs, one position isn’t usually enough

The versatility of the South Carolina football team’s secondary was tested in 2016.
Even if it’s not needed, the 2017 edition of the position group will be ready for the same challenge.
USC coach Will Muschamp said he’ll have his defensive backs work at a variety of positions. Even some new players will see time at more than one spot, and the cross-training starts with one of the most versatile members of last year’s secondary.
“Chris Lammons will play all positions: nickel, safety, corner and dime,” Muschamp said. “He’ll be able to handle that.”
Lammons opened 2016 primarily at corner, but he ended up the full-time nickel as USC faced spread-out teams down the stretch with a thin group.
Freshman Jamyest Williams will be at both nickel and corner. Junior college transfer Keisean Nixon will start out working at nickel and safety, and could see time at corner,
Jamarcus King, Rashad Fenton and freshman Tavyn Jackson will only be corners.
Muschamp said he wants to leave freshman safeties Zay Brown and Jaylin Dickerson at their current spots to “let them saturate and learn everything they need to do.”
Listed starting safety Steven Montac can also play everything, like Lammons. He lived that situation last year.
He didn’t practice at corner before the East Carolina game but had to play there. He shifted from safety to corner against Georgia after an injury and from safety to nickel against Missouri after an ejection.
“You’ve got to be able to have guys interchangeable because of injury and targeting and the different things that happen through a season when you lose a guy in the middle of a game,” Muschamp said. “You’ve got to be able to transition to get your best people out there.”
