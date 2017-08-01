What Roper expects out of backup QBs Urich, Scarnecchia

The 2016 South Carolina football team was forced to play two true freshman quarterbacks. There were some good moments and plenty of freshman moments, as stepping to the helm of a college team just out of high school is no easy feat.
Could the Gamecocks again have another true freshman, this time Wren High product Jay Urich, ready to play this coming season?
“I don’t know yet,” South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper said Tuesday. “He’s handled the first two days (of practice) pretty well. For me to say, ‘Is he ready to play?’ I don’t know yet.”
Where USC entered last season with a former walk-on senior and pair of true freshmen, the team now has a mostly established starter in Jake Bentley (one of those freshmen from 2016) and junior Michael Scarnecchia as a backup with a few years experience.
Roper emphasized that Scarnecchia, who missed 2016 with a shoulder injury, has basically never played, and until he does, it’s just something a staff doesn’t know.
“His challenge needs to be not to get comfortable waiting in the wings,” Roper said. “We all understand our quarterback situation right now. He needs to go compete every day to get better and be prepared. I think he is. He’s got the ability to throw the football.”
The coach said Scarnecchia is from the same mold as Bentley, a pocket passer who can do similar things as the young starter.
Urich could be in a different build, which might make keeping him off the field in 2017 a good outcome. The staff has a plan for him in the next couple weeks, one to get a sense of what he might do in the short term.
“I want to get through the first scrimmage,” Roper said, “have a really condensed package of plays for him and just see how he handles that. But he’s had two good days to start with.”
As a two-year starter for the Hurricanes, Urich was a high-usage, dual-threat passer. He replaced current Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant and ran for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, averaging just shy of 16 carries a game (he also threw for an even 5,000 yards).
That could translate, though it’s sometimes the case a Division-I athlete at quarterback can do things on a high school field he just can’t in college. Still, the skillset and potential could hint at an intriguing ceiling. USC’s coaches, with the current situation, would like to work toward that without necessarily throwing him right into the fire.
“I’m hoping, obviously, Jake says healthy and Mike keeps progressing the way he is and we can develop a quarterback rather than having to play a true freshman quarterback,” Roper said.
That potential outcome isn’t what the staff wants players thinking about.
“Right now, what we tell all those guys that come in, you need to have the mindset to play,” Roper said. “If you don’t have the mindset to play, then you don’t challenge yourself well enough to go through the install, to learn enough to handle it.”
