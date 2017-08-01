Former South Carolina defender will sign with New Orleans Saints

Former South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton will sign with the New Orleans Saints.
Multiple New Orleans newspapers reported the news and Walton posted the story to his Instagram on Tuesday.
@ New Orleans, Louisiana https://t.co/EQwg61guJf— Jonathan Walton (@Jwalton25) August 1, 2017
New Orleans Saints to sign linebacker Jonathan Walton: source https://t.co/A8FHpI9ead— Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 1, 2017
The 6-foot, 234-pound linebacker started 22 games in his South Carolina career, with 10 in 2016. As a senior, he was fourth on the team with 68 tackles, 6 1/2 for loss, with 1 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
