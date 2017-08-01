Former South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton recalls two things that stand out about his time with the Gamecocks. dmclemore@thestate.com
Former South Carolina defender will sign with New Orleans Saints

August 01, 2017 12:51 PM

Former South Carolina linebacker Jonathan Walton will sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Multiple New Orleans newspapers reported the news and Walton posted the story to his Instagram on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 234-pound linebacker started 22 games in his South Carolina career, with 10 in 2016. As a senior, he was fourth on the team with 68 tackles, 6 1/2 for loss, with 1 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

