Former Gamecocks OC lands at new school

August 01, 2017 1:17 PM

Former South Carolina offensive coordinator G.A. Mangus cut his teeth in small college football in Pennsylvania.

After spending 2016 at South Carolina State, he’s heading back.

Mangus was hired as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach at Kutztown University, a Division II school in Pennsylvania. He joins a team that went 7-4 last season and averaged 27.6 points a game.

Mangus coached in Columbia for seven seasons, working under Steve Spurrier and helping oversee a string of successful offenses with Stephen Garcia, Connor Shaw and Dylan Thompson sat the helm. His one S.C. State offense averaged 21 points and 291.3 yards a game.

Mangus was the predecessor to KU head coach Jim Clements at Delaware Valley College. Mangus coached there from 2002-05.

