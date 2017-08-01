Stephon Gilmore tossed from Patriots practice after fighting with teammate

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain Pause 1:58 Duke at ACC Football Kickoff 2:19 Clemson at the ACC Football Kickoff 1:35 NC State's Jaylen Samuels at ACC Football Kickoff 1:33 Louisville's Jaire Alexander at ACC Football Kickoff 1:01 Kentucky's Malik Monk: Charlotte Hornets PG Kemba Walker a role model 1:03 Kentucky's John Calipari: NBA draft is 'graduation day' 2:18 Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules: Jay Bilas 0:34 Trump: 'Nobody can read plays like defensive MVP Ben Boulware' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina alum and New England Patriot Stephon Gilmore talks Will Muschamp recruiting and NFL lessons. bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina alum and New England Patriot Stephon Gilmore talks Will Muschamp recruiting and NFL lessons. bbreiner@thestate.com