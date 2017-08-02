Practice report: Keisean Nixon debuts with Gamecocks

The South Carolina football team focused on individual work in the periods of Wednesday’s practice open to the media. They had one new face and showed a hint of a new look.
▪ Junior college transfer Keisean Nixon was present and wearing No. 9. His enrollment had been delayed and he didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday.
He was in a non-contact jersey and no pads, as he started practice late. The rest of the team was in shoulder pads. Full pads come later in the week.
▪ Jake Bentley and the rest of South Carolina’s quarterbacks were doing something rarely seen last season: taking snaps under center. They were doing handoff drills with backs coming downhill, perhaps a sign of some different looks to come.
▪ The three open periods were mostly focused on individual drills and fundamentals. That meant things such as pass drops for linebackers and defensive backs, handling double teams for defensive linemen and some group work for the offensive front.
▪ The defense went through what looked like a tackling circuit, as groups rotated through several drills, one that appeared to emphasize heads-up tackling and another that had them slinging large bags to the ground.
▪ On at least one drill, Bryson Allen-Williams was with the Bucks, having to high-step over obstacles and then getting at a bag that stood in as a quarterback. Griffin Gentry, a 262-pound lineman who redshirted last season, was also with the Bucks.
▪ Safety Jaylin Dickerson and tight end K.C. Crosby were still in yellow non-contact jerseys as they were Monday. Two new additions to that group in yellow were sophomore wide receiver Chavis Dawkins and freshman cornerback Tavyn Jackson.
▪ The Gamecocks’ next workout with a media viewing period is Friday morning.
