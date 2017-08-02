Don’t worry: New DJ won’t steal any thunder from South Carolina band

As South Carolina’s football program modernizes, there’s the slight worry the new will step on tradition.
The Gamecocks will be getting a DJ as part of the in-stadium experience, but rest assured, the Carolina Band won’t lose any ground.
“It will not affect anything that our band does on gamedays,” South Carolina coach Will Mushcamp said. “It’s more of a pregame activity for our players, which we played music in those situations anyway. Maybe the music will be better; I don’t know. I’m not in charge of the music list there.”
South Carolina if joining a growing group of schools employing in-stadium DJs. Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky all have them. Clemson’s was featured in the New York Times. Western Michigan had one as far back as 2013.
Muschamp mentioned recruiting as a factor. The DJ will be placed near Section 10, close to a spot where USC has added some furnishing for recruits.
“In talking with our players and our recruits, it may not appease some of our fans, but it won’t take away anything from what our band does at the game,” Muschamp said. “Our band does a fantastic job with the excitement they bring to our football team and to our game-day experience.”
The DJ is one of a few things USC is doing to tweak the game day atmosphere. There will also be more hype videos produced by associate athletic director of new and creative media Justin King and his staff.
Muschamp clarified exactly how the DJ and the Mighty Sound of the Southeast, closing in on its 100th anniversary, won’t step on one another’s toes.
“During the game, when we normally played music is when the DJ will play, when the band is not playing,” Muschamp said. “It’s not going to affect our band at all and that part of our gameday atmosphere, which I think is fantastic.”
Best Chance (for) U pic.twitter.com/ym6VgkTcBc— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 1, 2017
