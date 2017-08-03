Are Gamecocks’ offensive line spots really up for grabs?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 UNC's Smith: 'I like to practice at Kenan; I imagine the fans all around me' Pause 6:28 How will UNC's Larry Fedora choose his new starting quarterback? 3:23 UNC's Proehl 'excited' about coming football season 0:53 South Carolina's Antoine Wilder explains position change 1:56 Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo" 3:26 Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 1:24 Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 0:24 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell on being nasty (and declining to reveal his mean face) 0:45 40 children taken to local hospitals after chemical leak 0:28 Firefighters suit up to enter downtown YMCA Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp on how the offensive line is shaping up ahead of the 2017 season.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp on how the offensive line is shaping up ahead of the 2017 season.