Are Gamecocks’ offensive line spots really up for grabs?

Coming out spring practice, South Carolina’s starting offensive line looked basically set – Malik Young at left tackle, Donnell Stanley at left guard, Alan Knott at center, Cory Helms at right guard and Zack Bailey at right tackle – but entering fall practice suddenly head coach Will Muschamp is talking like nothing is set after all.
“We are not settled at all across the line,” Muschamp said as his team started camp this week. “What is going to be our best combination of five? Who is the sixth and seventh and eighth? Right now those are some things we need to find out quickly in camp.”
The “gotta find our best five” line is being spouted all across the country as teams open camp this week, but there’ve been a couple other clues this week that maybe there is some shuffling to come up front for the Gamecocks.
Take this from 6-foot-4, 316-pound redshirt freshman Sadarius Hutcherson, who currently is listed as the backup left tackle: “I feel good about my spot. (Offensive line coach Eric Wolford) told me if I practice hard, he’s going to find a place for me to play. Right now they have me switching between left guard and left tackle.”
That’s the first we’ve heard of Hutcherson as a possibility of guard. Junior college transfer Dennis Daley, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, also has made an impression, Muschamp said. The fact that Wolford is in his first season as the team’s line coach makes the final outcome that much harder to predict.
“Nobody’s position is safe,” Young said.
We’ll see if that’s true.
