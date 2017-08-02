‘I like hitting’: The conversation that had one Gamecock changing positions

6:28 How will UNC's Larry Fedora choose his new starting quarterback? Pause

0:58 First look: South Carolina freshman DL Aaron Sterling

1:00 First look: South Carolina freshman DL Brad Johnson

0:56 First look: New Gamecocks DB Keisean Nixon

1:03 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell: 'He's nasty'

1:56 Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo"

0:41 Derek Anderson: Steph Curry "over his skis" in pro golf tournament

0:24 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell on being nasty (and declining to reveal his mean face)

0:13 An 83-year-old's Lamborghini birthday surprise