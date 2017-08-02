Scott County's Cooper Robb shoots against Bowling Green during the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 17, 2017.
Scott County's Cooper Robb shoots against Bowling Green during the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 17, 2017. Matt Goins
Scott County's Cooper Robb shoots against Bowling Green during the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 17, 2017. Matt Goins

College Sports

Here’s what drew Charlotte 49ers first class of 2018 basketball commitment to program

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

August 02, 2017 6:10 PM

Cooper Robb, the point guard on a state-tournament basketball team in Kentucky last season, will play college basketball for one of the NBA’s most memorable point guards.

Robb, a senior-to-be at Georgetown, Ky.’s Scott County High, committed to the Charlotte 49ers basketball program on Monday. Robb was the first player in the class of 2018 to commit to the Conference USA program. 49ers coach Mark Price’s NBA background – he was a four-time NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the late 80’s and early 90’s – helped draw Robb to Charlotte.

Getting to play for and be coached by someone who played in the NBA was an attractive proposition, Robb said.

“The campus is really pretty and Charlotte’s just a great city in general,” he said. “There’s a whole bunch of good opportunities for me in the future and I just like what they had.”

Robb, who was MVP of the 11th Region tournament and named to the Sweet Sixteen all-tournament team, averaged 14.9 points and five rebounds last season for the Cardinals. Scott County went 31-6 and lost to eventual state champion Bowling Green in the Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals; it will enter the 2017-18 season as one of the favorites to win it all.

Coach Billy Hicks said Robb — who also plays baseball and football for Scott County — will be “so much better on down the road” as a basketball player.

“Playing all three sports has probably made him a better athlete,” Hicks said. “Now he can take that when he goes to college and I think he’s got a really good future ahead of him.”

Price, who was 6-feet tall and considered too slow to play in the NBA, was most known for his shooting ability. He was the second player – after Larry Bird – to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line, doing so in the 1988-99 season. He won the All-Star game’s 3-point contest twice.

Hicks said that Robb may already be a better defender than his future coach was. Robb is taller than Price – 6-foot-2 – but not as consistent of a shooter; his splits were 47.5 percent (field goal), 29 percent (3-pointers) and 74.1 percent (free throws) as a junior.

“I sure hope Cooper can get to where he can shoot like Mark Price,” Hicks said with a laugh.

Robb posted on his Twitter feed that he had offers to play football at the Air Force Academy and Morehead State, and to play basketball at Presbyterian College and Lee University.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain 2:02

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain
Duke at ACC Football Kickoff 1:58

Duke at ACC Football Kickoff
Clemson at the ACC Football Kickoff 2:19

Clemson at the ACC Football Kickoff

View More Video