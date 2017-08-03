South Carolina football players talk about the cohesiveness of the team heading into the 2017 season. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Some dream and nightmare scenarios for the Gamecocks

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

August 03, 2017 11:28 AM

Making Jake Bentley the starter at quarterback midway through this past season is a reason for optimism at South Carolina, according to saturdaydownsouth.com.

It is also why the Gamecocks are being mentioned as a dark horse candidate to win the SEC East.

The website listed dream and disaster scenarios for USC.

Dreaming the good dreams

1. Jake Bentley has (another) career season.

2. Skai Moore stabilizes defense.

3. A healthy Deebo Samuel.

4. An upgraded defensive line.

5. Running back depth.

Nightmare scenarios

1. They struggle to replace Darius English.

2. Offensive line struggles continue.

3. Newcomers in secondary struggle.

Five questions with USC quarterback Jake Bentley

South Carolina sophomore QB Jake Bentley talks on a variety of topics, including how he leads others even as a younger player.

Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

