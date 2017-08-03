Some dream and nightmare scenarios for the Gamecocks

Making Jake Bentley the starter at quarterback midway through this past season is a reason for optimism at South Carolina, according to saturdaydownsouth.com.
It is also why the Gamecocks are being mentioned as a dark horse candidate to win the SEC East.
The website listed dream and disaster scenarios for USC.
Dreaming the good dreams
1. Jake Bentley has (another) career season.
2. Skai Moore stabilizes defense.
3. A healthy Deebo Samuel.
4. An upgraded defensive line.
5. Running back depth.
Nightmare scenarios
1. They struggle to replace Darius English.
2. Offensive line struggles continue.
3. Newcomers in secondary struggle.
