Jamyest Williams making good first impression at South Carolina

In the first four days of his college football career, Jamyest Williams has proven to be exactly what South Carolina’s coaches thought he was.
“I’m excited about him,” Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said Thursday. “He’s got the skill set that we always knew he had. He competes like we knew he would, so we’re excited about him.”
Williams was the highest-rated player in South Carolina’s 2017 recruiting class, a four-star defensive back who was considered the nation’s eighth-best cornerback by 247Sports.com’s composite ranking system.
Williams has practiced at both nickel and cornerback in the first week of practice. Like all of South Carolina’s first-year freshmen, he is forbidden from speaking to the media by head coach Will Muschamp.
“We are playing him at multiple spots right now, really haven’t saturated him at one spot,” Robinson said. “We will saturate him a little more as we put on the pads and primarily play him at the nickel. That will broaden his world a little for him. He’s a really good, talented player.”
None of the team’s coaching staff has suggested using the athletic Williams for any offensive snaps, Robinson said.
“If they do that, I’ll take (wide receiver Shi Smith) on defense,” Robinson said. “I’m sure they don’t want to do that.”
Comments