San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Bruce Ellington (10) Stan Szeto USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Ellington’s time in San Francisco is over

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

August 03, 2017 12:58 PM

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bruce Ellington was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Ellington missed the 2016 season with a hamstring tear.

A fourth-round draft pick from the Gamecocks in 2014, Ellington dealt with smaller injuries -- hamstring strains and ankle sprains -- in his first two seasons.

