Bruce Ellington’s time in San Francisco is over

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bruce Ellington was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.
Ellington missed the 2016 season with a hamstring tear.
A fourth-round draft pick from the Gamecocks in 2014, Ellington dealt with smaller injuries -- hamstring strains and ankle sprains -- in his first two seasons.
The #49ers announce the club has waived WR Bruce Ellington. It's likely he'll be claimed by tomorrow's deadline.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 3, 2017
49ers today announced that they have waived WR Bruce Ellington. pic.twitter.com/2WRShfmKXe— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 3, 2017
3️⃣ to 1️⃣0️⃣ for 6. #49ersCamp pic.twitter.com/lLuiQgZME3— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 3, 2017
