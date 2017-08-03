Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the sideline against LSU in 2016.
Is the ACC the nation’s best conference? Preseason Coaches Poll doesn’t quite think so

By Hank Tucker

August 03, 2017 2:22 PM

Most ACC head coaches echoed the refrain that they were part of the best conference in the country at ACC media days three weeks, but the coaching community at large still thinks the conference is a little behind the SEC at the top.

The preseason Coaches Poll was released Thursday, with Alabama coming in at No. 1 and five ACC teams in the top 25. The ACC representatives are Florida State at No. 3, Clemson, which beat Alabama in the national championship in January, at No. 5, Louisville at No. 17, Miami at No. 18 and Virginia Tech at No. 22.

N.C. State and North Carolina are among the teams also receiving votes.

The Wolfpack garnered the 33rd-most points in the poll, and the Tar Heels are 48th. Sixty-one teams earned at least one top-25 vote.

The SEC is the only conference with more teams in the poll than the ACC with the six, and the Big 12 also has five teams.

The full preseason poll

1. Alabama (49 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Florida State (4)

4. USC

5. Clemson (7)

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Miami

19. Kansas State

20. West Virginia

21. South Florida

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Utah

Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, N.C. State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Memphis 22, Arkansas 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Troy 6, Minnesota 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, Army 1, Colorado State 1, Michigan State 1, Maryland 1, Toledo 1, UCLA 1.

