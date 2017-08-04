Iowa State’s DeAndre Kane, left, steals the ball from NC Central’s Jeremy Ingram, right, during the 2014 NCAA tournament.
Iowa State's DeAndre Kane, left, steals the ball from NC Central's Jeremy Ingram, right, during the 2014 NCAA tournament. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Jeremy Ingram, former NC Central basketball star, suffers a broken neck in car crash

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

August 04, 2017 12:22 PM

DURHAM

Jeremy Ingram, the 2014 MEAC player of the year in basketball when he helped N.C. Central reach the NCAA tournament, has suffered a broken neck in a car accident.

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

“Received the tragic news that Jeremy Ingram suffered a broken neck in a car accident,” Moton wrote. “Please uplift him & fam in ur Prayers. #WeAreNCCU”

Ingram, a 6-4 guard from Charlotte, averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2013-14 season when NCCU went 28-6 overall. The Eagles won the MEAC tournament, with Ingram being named the Most Outstanding Player, and qualified for their first NCAA tournament at the Division I level.

Ingram, 25, played professionally in Turkey following his college career.

This is a developing story.

