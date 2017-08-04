Reports: Connor Shaw undergoes minor procedure on leg

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw wasn’t at Chicago Bears practice Friday because of a surgery.
But it wasn’t a setback for the passer who missed last season with a broken leg.
According to multiple reports, Bears coach John Fox told media Shaw had a screw removed from his surgically-repaired leg. Shaw is competing with No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky and former NFL starters Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez for spots on Chicago’s roster.
Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw suffered a broken leg when Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches landed on his planted left foot after a touchdown pass in the third preseason game.
Shaw told The State his injured leg is feeling great. He had a strong offseason and took up cycling.
