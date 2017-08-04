Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw held his annual camp at River Bluff High School. Shaw hopes to earn spot with Chicago Bears roster. lbezjak@thestate.com
Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw held his annual camp at River Bluff High School. Shaw hopes to earn spot with Chicago Bears roster. lbezjak@thestate.com

College Sports

Reports: Connor Shaw undergoes minor procedure on leg

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 04, 2017 3:00 PM

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw wasn’t at Chicago Bears practice Friday because of a surgery.

But it wasn’t a setback for the passer who missed last season with a broken leg.

According to multiple reports, Bears coach John Fox told media Shaw had a screw removed from his surgically-repaired leg. Shaw is competing with No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky and former NFL starters Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez for spots on Chicago’s roster.

Last year with the Chicago Bears, Shaw suffered a broken leg when Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches landed on his planted left foot after a touchdown pass in the third preseason game.

Shaw told The State his injured leg is feeling great. He had a strong offseason and took up cycling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain

View More Video