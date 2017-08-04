Report: Bruce Ellington lands with new NFL team

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bruce Ellington was picked up by the New York Jets on Friday, a day after being released by the San Francisco 49ers.
The transaction was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ellington missed the 2016 season with a hamstring tear.
A fourth-round draft pick from the Gamecocks in 2014, Ellington dealt with smaller injuries -- hamstring strains and ankle sprains -- in his first two seasons.
Jets claimed former 49ers WR Bruce Ellington, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2017
When a door closes, you don't know what GOD is saving you from! pic.twitter.com/ryMzXsAe4Z— _Elling10 (@BruceElling10) August 3, 2017
