Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington
Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Report: Bruce Ellington lands with new NFL team

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

August 04, 2017 4:13 PM

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bruce Ellington was picked up by the New York Jets on Friday, a day after being released by the San Francisco 49ers.

The transaction was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ellington missed the 2016 season with a hamstring tear.

A fourth-round draft pick from the Gamecocks in 2014, Ellington dealt with smaller injuries -- hamstring strains and ankle sprains -- in his first two seasons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain 2:02

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain
Duke at ACC Football Kickoff 1:58

Duke at ACC Football Kickoff
Clemson at the ACC Football Kickoff 2:19

Clemson at the ACC Football Kickoff

View More Video