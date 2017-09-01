Connor Shaw’s future with Bears more cloudy after injury

The future of former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw with the Chicago Bears took some new twists Thursday night.
Shaw suffered a hamstring injury in the Bears’ 25-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns -- Shaw’s former team -- in the final preseason game for both teams.
The seriousness of the injury could affect his status with the Bears, who must cut their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Chicago Tribune is projecting that Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky are locks to make the Bears roster.
But the status of Mark Sanchez and Shaw as potential No. 3 QBs is uncertain, and the Bears could wind up with only two quarterbacks on the roster.
The Bears can let Sanchez go and owe him $1 million, according to the Tribune.
If they do that, they could attempt to re-sign Shaw to the practice squad -- if his hamstring injury is not too serious.
Comments