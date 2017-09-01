More Videos

Duke coach David Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III 1:06

Duke coach David Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III

Pause
Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

Panthers leave field after final preseason game 0:26

Panthers leave field after final preseason game

CEOs respond to questions on how hospital partnership will affect 90,000 NC employees 3:11

CEOs respond to questions on how hospital partnership will affect 90,000 NC employees

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage'

Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team 1:27

Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team

Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 3:26

Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 2:29

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

Wall Street is buying up thousands of houses in Charlotte 1:06

Wall Street is buying up thousands of houses in Charlotte

Attorney General Josh Stein discusses race relations in North Carolina 1:38

Attorney General Josh Stein discusses race relations in North Carolina

  • Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw is a big fan of Jake Bentley

    Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley.

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. lbezjak@thestate.com
Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. lbezjak@thestate.com

College Sports

Connor Shaw’s future with Bears more cloudy after injury

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 01, 2017 10:15 AM

The future of former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw with the Chicago Bears took some new twists Thursday night.

Shaw suffered a hamstring injury in the Bears’ 25-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns -- Shaw’s former team -- in the final preseason game for both teams.

The seriousness of the injury could affect his status with the Bears, who must cut their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Chicago Tribune is projecting that Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky are locks to make the Bears roster.

But the status of Mark Sanchez and Shaw as potential No. 3 QBs is uncertain, and the Bears could wind up with only two quarterbacks on the roster.

The Bears can let Sanchez go and owe him $1 million, according to the Tribune.

If they do that, they could attempt to re-sign Shaw to the practice squad -- if his hamstring injury is not too serious.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Duke coach David Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III

View More Video