Connor Shaw’s future with Bears more cloudy after injury

More Videos 1:06 Duke coach David Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III Pause 4:40 Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 0:26 Panthers leave field after final preseason game 3:11 CEOs respond to questions on how hospital partnership will affect 90,000 NC employees 1:08 CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:27 Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team 3:26 Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 2:29 FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 1:06 Wall Street is buying up thousands of houses in Charlotte 1:38 Attorney General Josh Stein discusses race relations in North Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw is a big fan of Jake Bentley Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. lbezjak@thestate.com

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw likes the direction his alma mater is heading and play of QB Jake Bentley. lbezjak@thestate.com