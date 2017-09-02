UNC DT Jalen Dalton ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit

North Carolina defensive tackle Jalen Dalton was ejected from the Tar Heels’ game against California on Saturday after he delivered a punishing helmet-to-helmet blow to Cal quarterback Ross Bowers in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium.
disgusting pic.twitter.com/9TG1UQDTFV— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 2, 2017
Dalton’s ejection, which came with about one minute left in the first half, gave the Golden Bears a first down after they’d failed to convert on a 3rd-and-12 from their own 18-yard line. On their next play, Bowers threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Vic Wharton, which cut UNC’s lead to 17-14.
This was the second consecutive regular season game in which Dalton was ejected. He was also ejected from UNC’s regular-season finale last season against N.C. State after he threw a punch. Dalton was a highly-regarded prospect in high school, but he has struggled to meet expectations at UNC.
UNC led 17-14 halftime, but Cal was leading 28-24 early in the fourth quarter.
