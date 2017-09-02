Gamecocks star Deebo Samuel looks at home in NFL stadium

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed how eager he was to get the football season started Saturday.
The junior playmaker returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for one of three touchdowns he scored in the Gamecocks’ 35-27 win over N.C. State.
“He probably won’t ever say it because he’s a humble guy, but I don’t think anyone in the country can guard him,” quarterback Jake Bentley said of Samuel.
Samuel didn’t let up his intensity as the game progressed. In the third quarter, he made a one-handed 39-yard catch in the end zone after Bentley narrowly avoided a sack and scrambled past a defender. Bentley said the pass was originally drawn up for tight end Hayden Hurst until he saw Samuel out of the corner of his eye.
“We were just faking a run to the left. You know, I fake and come around,” Bentley said. “I get my head around and I see him right in my face. I just kind of stiff arm him and I was about to run. Then I see Deebo just running across the field. I just gave him a chance and he made an unbelievable play like you said. It’s great to have guys like him out there.”
For Samuel, who was named to Athlon’s preseason first-team All-SEC as an all-purpose back and to the second-team as a kick returner, the play wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.
“We work on scramble drills like every other day at practice, so when he rolled out, I just kept on going on the route,” Samuel said. “I (saw) the ball and just had to make a play.”
Samuel led the Gamecocks with 83 receiving yards on 10 targets from Bentley, who said the chemistry between them stems from consistent reps during the offseason.
“When everybody isn’t working, we’re out there just throwing and hanging out and just the little things that make the quarterback-receiver connection great,” Bentley said. “He runs great routes and it’s easy to get to him”
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren knew Samuel was a threat entering Saturday’s game, and noted two tackles his defense missed on the kickoff return touchdown.
“We knew Samuel was hard to tackle,” Doeren said. “It was a good kick with good hang time. We had two guys there that didn’t make the play and he outran us. Well executed and very good football player.”
Samuel’s kickoff return touchdown tied the USC career record with two. He was the only Gamecock to return a kickoff return for a touchdown last season, bringing one back 100 yards against Western Carolina. He shares the career record with running back King Dixon, who played at USC from 1956-58 and went on to be USC’s athletics director.
“I didn’t look at it like it was playing in an NFL stadium,” Samuel said of the game. “I just looked at like we were playing an opposing team and just go out there and play the game.”
