College Sports

Report: Connor Shaw sticking with Bears

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 03, 2017 1:58 PM

Connor Shaw will remain with the Bears, according to a report Sunday out of Chicago a day after the team released him.

Shaw will be placed on injured reserve, Chicago reporter Chris Emma reported. The move is expected to be made official later Sunday.

Shaw on Thursday suffered a hamstring injury in the Bears’ 25-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns -- Shaw’s former team -- in the final preseason game for both teams.

Shaw returned to game action against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 27, a year to the day of his serious leg injury.

“Never felt so good to get hit again. Glory to God!” Shaw tweeted that day.

Shaw is the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback.

