Report: Connor Shaw sticking with Bears

0:26 Panthers leave field after final preseason game Pause

2:37 Bentley on Deebo: 'I don't think anyone in the country can guard him'

0:43 What did Panthers coach Ron Rivera see in Thursday night's loss to Pittsburgh?

1:27 Fantasy football players: These three Panthers can help your team

1:04 Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State

1:05 What we learned from USC vs. NC State

1:35 Duke's Brittain Brown on the Blue Devils' big win over NCCU

1:30 A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

1:18 Muslim holiday Eid Al Adha