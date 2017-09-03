Gamecocks in the NFL: Rosters, practice squads finalized

Here’s a look at former South Carolina players on NFL rosters as the 2017 season begins. Practice squads are still being finalized.
53-MAN ROSTER
Buffalo Bills
Patrick DiMarco, FB
Carolina Panthers
Damiere Byrd, WR
Captain Munnerlyn, DB
Cincinnati Bengals
T.J. Johnson, OL
Denver Broncos
Darian Stewart, S
Detroit Lions
Corey Robinson, OL
Houston Texans
Jadeveon Clowney, DE/LB
Jonathan Joseph, DB
Bruce Ellington, WR
Jacksonville Jaguars
A.J. Cann, OL
Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Ingram, DL/LB
Los Angeles Rams
Pharoh Cooper, WR
New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, DB
New York Giants
Jerell Adams, TE
Oakland Raiders
Jared Cook, TE
Philadelphia Eagles
Alshon Jeffery, WR
Tennessee Titans
Ryan Succop, K
Washington Redskins
D.J. Swearinger, DB
PRACTICE SQUAD
Buffalo Bills
Marquavius Lewis, DE
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Davis, RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Isaiah Johnson, DB
RESERVE/INJURED
Chicago Bears
Connor Shaw, QB
Washington Redskins
Ronald Patrick, OL
RELEASED/FREE AGENT
Busta Anderson, TE (last team: Buffalo)
Brandon Wilds, RB (Cleveland)
Devin Taylor, DE (NY Giants)
