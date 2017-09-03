More Videos

College Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Rosters, practice squads finalized

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 03, 2017 7:50 PM

Here’s a look at former South Carolina players on NFL rosters as the 2017 season begins. Practice squads are still being finalized.

53-MAN ROSTER

Buffalo Bills

Patrick DiMarco, FB

Carolina Panthers

Damiere Byrd, WR

Captain Munnerlyn, DB

Cincinnati Bengals

T.J. Johnson, OL

Denver Broncos

Darian Stewart, S

Detroit Lions

Corey Robinson, OL

Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney, DE/LB

Jonathan Joseph, DB

Bruce Ellington, WR

Jacksonville Jaguars

A.J. Cann, OL

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Ingram, DL/LB

Los Angeles Rams

Pharoh Cooper, WR

New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore, DB

New York Giants

Jerell Adams, TE

Oakland Raiders

Jared Cook, TE

Philadelphia Eagles

Alshon Jeffery, WR

Tennessee Titans

Ryan Succop, K

Washington Redskins

D.J. Swearinger, DB

PRACTICE SQUAD

Buffalo Bills

Marquavius Lewis, DE

Seattle Seahawks

Mike Davis, RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Isaiah Johnson, DB

RESERVE/INJURED

Chicago Bears

Connor Shaw, QB

Washington Redskins

Ronald Patrick, OL

RELEASED/FREE AGENT

Busta Anderson, TE (last team: Buffalo)

Brandon Wilds, RB (Cleveland)

Devin Taylor, DE (NY Giants)

