Watch Clowney snatch a ball out of the air and get going

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause

0:45 Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?

0:57 Panthers QB Cam Newton: Younger brother Caylin has 'It factor'

1:41 Communication breakdowns plague Tar Heels on defense

2:06 Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games

1:55 Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

1:52 She said, he said: Get used to seeing Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey with ball

2:31 Panthers coach Ron Rivera covers Cam Newton, defensive line, more on Thursday

1:22 Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply