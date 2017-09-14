More Videos

  Jadeveon Clowney breaks down his basketball game

    Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.

Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram.
Former South Carolina star and Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney talks hoops before playing with Gamecocks teammates such as Melvin Ingram. bbreiner@thestate.com

College Sports

Watch Clowney snatch a ball out of the air and get going

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 9:32 PM

South Carolina fans got used to seeing Jadeveon Clowney show off speed a man his size probably shouldn’t possess.

But he’s also got pretty good hands.

Against Cincinnati, the Houston Pro Bowl defensive end and former Gamecocks made one of those plays that just pops. It began when a teammate put a helmet on the ball as the Bengals’ John Ross carried it on an end around.

The ball popped up and Clowney was there, snatching it out of the air and turning upfield. He raced nearly 50 yards before finally getting tripped up.

