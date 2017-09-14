Watch Clowney snatch a ball out of the air and get going

South Carolina fans got used to seeing Jadeveon Clowney show off speed a man his size probably shouldn’t possess.
But he’s also got pretty good hands.
John Ross loses the football...— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2017
AND THERE GOES @clownejd!
WOW. #HOUvsCIN #Texans #TNF pic.twitter.com/zKTbfVvbN3
Against Cincinnati, the Houston Pro Bowl defensive end and former Gamecocks made one of those plays that just pops. It began when a teammate put a helmet on the ball as the Bengals’ John Ross carried it on an end around.
The ball popped up and Clowney was there, snatching it out of the air and turning upfield. He raced nearly 50 yards before finally getting tripped up.
