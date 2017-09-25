Report card: South Carolina-Louisiana Tech

Grading South Carolina’s performance in a win against Louisiana Tech.
Quarterback
Another week, another mostly solid day for South Carolina sophomore passer Jake Bentley that leaves a sense there’s a little more there. There were still some overthrows, plus an interception on what looked like a miscommunication. Still he threw for nearly 300 yards, completed more than 63 percent of his passes, broke out a headline vital scramble and shook off a slow start to rally his team. Loses a little for the offense’s early struggles, but mostly seems fine.
Grade: C+
Running back
Ty’Son Williams came out in his first start and did about what you’d want. He had 95 yards on 7.3 yards a carry, with a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Gamecocks their first lead. The rest of the backs didn’t produce much on the ground, a little more through the air. One sack was the result of a running back in pass protection. All told it was one of the group's best days this season.
Grade: B-
Wide receivers
Without Deebo Samuel in the fold, Bryan Edwards stepped up with 122 yards on six catches. He had one big drop, but also fought a jump ball from the defense to allow the game-winning field goal. The rest of the group is young now, but four of them caught passes, notably OrTre Smith who had a 28-yard touchdown.
Grade: B+
Tight ends
Hayden Hurst had a couple big catches. Jacob August had one. There didn’t seem to be any blocking issues, so mostly a solid, quiet day.
Grade: C+
Offensive line
The grade probably needs some adjustment being that the Gamecocks finished the game with one player in the spot where he opened the season. That said, the group did pretty solid. At least one of the sacks wasn’t on them, and they moved Bulldog defenders on the ground. They did have to adjust some things at halftime after giving up a few free rushers early.
Grade: B- (B+ if adjusting for personnel)
Defensive line
Down a good player in Dante Sawyer and playing a wide open spread that is going to limit things in terms of sacks/pressures, it was probably a pretty good output. Only one sack, but there were several pressures that were near-sacks. USC controlled the Louisiana Tech running game pretty well, allowing 2.9 yards a carry and not letting Bulldogs quarterback J-Mar Smith get loose in the draw game.
Grade: B+
Linebacker
The Gamecocks really only played two linebackers most of the game as Bryson Allen-Williams will miss the rest of the season. The Bulldogs had no run longer than 11 yards, and while there were some issues with tackling and getting off the field, Skai Moore and T.J. Brunson had workmanlike days without a ton of big plays.
Grade: B+
Secondary
Another week of giving up enough short passes to allow drives to get long, but not allowing too many big plays or letting other teams finish. Jamarcus King’s interception was a beauty. A miscommunication led to a safety jumping up and giving a 42-yard fade (on a nice pass) that nearly cost the Gamecocks a game.
Grade: C+
Comments