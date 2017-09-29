Looking for college football games to watch? These area teams kick off Saturday

Saturday’s area college football games to watch:
NORTH CAROLINA (1-3, 0-2 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (2-1, 1-0)
Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, noon, ESPN2
A Tar Heels defense that has not fared well against the run must stop the Yellow Jackets’ option offense, featuring Taquon Marshall (386 rushing yards) and Kirvonte Benson (346 yards).
SYRACUSE (2-2, 0-0 ACC) at N.C. STATE (3-1, 1-0)
Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 12:20 p.m., WBTV
Fresh off their victory over Florida State, the Wolfpack must avoid a letdown against a Syracuse team led by senior quarterback Eric Dungey, who has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns this season.
FLORIDA STATE (0-2, 0-1 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (4-0, 1-0)
BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 3:30 p.m., WSOC-TV
Look at those records! Who would have believed this? Deacons quarterback James Wolford has played nearly error-free ball this season and will need more of the same against a Seminoles team desperate for a victory.
No. 2 CLEMSON (4-0, 2-0 ACC) at No. 12 VIRGINIA TECH (4-0, 0-0)
Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va., 8 p.m., WSOC-TV
This rematch of last season’s ACC title game pits Clemson’s rugged defense against a Hokies ground game that has overwhelmed most of its foes this season. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant struggled at times last week against Boston College.
SOUTH CAROLINA (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at TEXAS A&M (3-1, 1-0)
Kyle Field, College Station, Texas, 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
Aggies freshman quarterback Kellen Mond is improving rapidly. The Gamecocks’ offense looked lost in last week’s 17-16 victory over Louisiana Tech without injured wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
No. 18 SOUTH FLORIDA (4-0, 1-0 American Athletic) at EAST CAROLINA (1-3, 1-0)
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, noon, CBS Sports Network
The Bulls’ Quintin Flowers is completing 58 percent of his passes. The much-maligned Pirates’ defense played well for a half last Sunday but then hung on for a 41-38 victory over Connecticut. South Florida is aiming to go 5-0 for the first time in seven years.
CHARLOTTE (0-4, 0-0 Conference USA) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (2-1, 1-0)
FIU Stadium, Miami, 7 p.m.
The 49ers rank last in the league in scoring, next-to-last in passing offense, and second-from-last in total offense. And they’re facing a team that is third in rushing defense and sixth in overall defense. Look for Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh to go with more of a short passing game this week.
COASTAL CAROLINA (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) at LOUISIANA-MONROE (1-2, 1-0)
Malone Stadium, Monroe, La., 7 p.m.
Chanticleers quarterbacks threw three interceptions in a lopsided loss last week to Western Illinois, while La.-Monroe quarterback Caleb Evans completed 28 of 34 passes for 335 yards against La.-Lafayette in a 56-50 win.
MARIST (2-2, 1-1 Pioneer Football) at DAVIDSON (2-1, 0-0)
Richardson Stadium, Davidson, 1 p.m.
Red Fox freshman Mekhai Johnson leads the conference in kick returns and had a 90-yard runback last week. Davidson freshman quarterback Tyler Phelps has no interceptions in 48 passing attempts.
CHOWAN (1-3, 1-0 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (0-4, 0-1)
Irwin Belk Complex, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Chowan running back Michael Offutt Jr. rushed for 189 yards and accounted for 346 total yards in last week’s victory over Livingstone. Terrance Ervin threw for 171 yards and two scores in the Golden Bulls’ 20-17 loss last week to Elizabeth City State.
Steve Lyttle
