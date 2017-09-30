Marist cashes in on turnovers, thumps Davidson in Pioneer League

Mike White threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Jeremiah Gholston’s first career interception was returned for touchdown, and visiting Marist converted two fumbles into scores to beat Davidson 31-9 on Saturday, taking a 9-1 lead in the series dating to 2008.
Gholston, a freshman, picked off a pass by Stockton McGuire and returned it 59 yards for a score to put the Red Foxes (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer) up 14-3 in the second quarter.
Marist’s defense held the Wildcats to 118 yards rushing and limited Wesley Dugger, whose 125.7 yards per game leads the league, to 54 yards on 16 carries.
Trevor Smith kicked three field goals for Davidson (2-2, 0-1), which will play at Jacksonville next Saturday. McGuire was 18 of 39 for 201 yards passing for the Wildcats.
Campbell 38, Morehead State 0: Daniel Smith rushed for 152 yards and threw for 129 and two touchdowns as the host Camels (3-2, 2-0) beat the Eagles (2-3, 1-1) in the Pioneer League.
Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21: Jamal Adjamah rushed four times for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns as the host Dolphins (3-1) beat the Division-III Quakers (2-2). Jacksonville will play host to Davidson next Saturday.
Comments