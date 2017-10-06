N.C. State head basketball coach Kevin Keatts speaks to the media during N.C. State basketball's media day at Dail Basketball Center on Sept. 26, 2017.
N.C. State head basketball coach Kevin Keatts speaks to the media during N.C. State basketball's media day at Dail Basketball Center on Sept. 26, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State lands another four-star basketball prospect

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

October 06, 2017 11:34 AM

FAYETTEVILLE

N.C. State has landed its second four-star forward from the Class of 2018.

Ian Steere, a 6-9, 230-pound power forward, who will play for Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville this season, announced Friday he was committing to N.C. State. Steere made the announcement in front of his classmates at the school’s gymnasium.

“I truly feel God set a path for me to attend this fine university,” Steere said.

Steere is ranked No. 105 overall, according to 247sports’ Composite Rankings. He is also ranked No. 8 in the state. He joins Manny Bates, a four-star power forward and his high school teammate, as the second recruit from the Class of 2018 to commit to the Wolfpack.

Bates, who is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 7 in the state, announced he was going to N.C. State last month.

Steere had previously committed to Creighton in July, but decommitted in September. A week later, on Sept. 29, he made his official visit to N.C. State.

So far, N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and his staff have four new players for the 2018-19 season. Keatts was also able to secure two transfers – C.J. Bryce, from UNC-Wilmington, and Devon Daniels, from Utah. Both are scoring guards.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

