South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Arkansas game

South Carolina football is going with a new look for Saturday’s tilt with Arkansas.
The Gamecocks on Friday shared the combination for this week: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants. They’re coming home from a road trip and will play in front of what could be the second sellout crowd of the season.
Battle armor pic.twitter.com/P6NOhWIHIq— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 6, 2017
The Gamecocks went with garnet lids and white jerseys and pants against Texas A&M on the road. They opened the home season wearing all black in a loss to Kentucky.
The game is a 4 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
