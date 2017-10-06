More Videos

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses what the Gamecocks must overcome against Arkansas.

College Sports

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Arkansas game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 12:03 PM

South Carolina football is going with a new look for Saturday’s tilt with Arkansas.

The Gamecocks on Friday shared the combination for this week: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants. They’re coming home from a road trip and will play in front of what could be the second sellout crowd of the season.

The Gamecocks went with garnet lids and white jerseys and pants against Texas A&M on the road. They opened the home season wearing all black in a loss to Kentucky.

The game is a 4 p.m. kick on the SEC Network.

Other uniform combos this season:

▪  vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪  vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. Kentucky: all black

▪  vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪  vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

