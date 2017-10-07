More Videos

  Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Arkansas

    The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The South Carolina football team arrives Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Watch: South Carolina’s defense score on back-to-back drives

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 6:39 PM

Skai Moore took advantage of a scrambling Austin Allen for the 13th interception of his South Carolina football career. It went for a TD.

Then his teammates took more.

Moore’s returned that interception 34 yards to make it 27-10. Steven Montac had a scoop and score called back, the next drive. Then T.J. Brunson made up for it with a 73-yard fumble return to put USC up 24.

Moore TD

Brunson TD

It was South Carolina’s first fumble return TD since 2012. The last time USC’s defense scored twice was 2011 against Georgia.

