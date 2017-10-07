USC vs. Arkansas: By the numbers

48
Points scored against the Razorbacks, a season-high for the Gamecocks. The last time they scored 48 points in a game was on Sept. 20, 2014, at Vanderbilt.
33
Yards, the distance of Parker White’s field goal in the first quarter – his longest of the season. He’s 4-for-11 in field goal attempts this season.
62
Yards of Hayden Hurst’s touchdown reception, which was the longest reception of his career and made him the third tight end in USC history to eclipse 1,000 career receiving yards
13
Number of career interceptions by Skai Moore, one shy of the school record currently held by Bo Davies
32
Rushing yards for former Gamecock David Williams, which was a team-high and included a 4-yard touchdown in his return to Williams-Brice Stadium
79,416
Number of tickets sold for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Arkansas
3
7
0
12
22
USC
3
14
17
14
48
First Quarter
USC: FG White 33, 9:46
ARK: FG Limpert 48, 6:31
Second Quarter
USC: Hurst 62 pass from Bentley (White kick), 14:15
ARK: J.Jones 5 pass from Allen (Limpert kick), 8:26
USC: B.Edwards 18 pass from Bentley (White kick), :04
Third Quarter
USC: FG White 29, 9:28
USC: Moore 34 interception return (White kick), 8:33
USC: Brunson 73 fumble return (White kick), 4:23
Fourth Quarter
USC: T.Williams 3 pass from Bentley (White kick), 12:47
ARK: D.Williams 4 run (pass failed), 8:36
USC: Nixon 45 interception return (Woznick kick), 3:33
ARK: Nance 34 pass from Kelley (pass failed), 1:40
ARK
SC
First downs
19
19
Rushes-yards
32-106
36-159
Passing
224
199
Comp-Att-Int
20-37-2
16-31-0
Return Yards
51
33
Punts-Avg.
5-34.0
2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-0
Penalties-Yards
4-25
3-25
Time of Possession
30:25
29:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arkansas, D.Williams 7-32, Hayden 9-28, Kelley 2-23, Hammonds 2-22, J.Jones 1-9, Nance 1-4, Stewart 1-1, Whaley 6-(minus 3), Allen 3-(minus 10). South Carolina, Dowdle 11-61, T.Williams 8-35, Denson 8-25, Turner 5-20, Hurst 2-12, B.Edwards 1-11, Bentley 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Arkansas, Allen 12-24-1-84, Kelley 8-13-1-140. South Carolina, Bentley 16-31-0-199.
RECEIVING_Arkansas, Nance 8-116, J.Jones 3-37, Stewart 3-26, Cantrell 2-12, Patton 1-21, D.Williams 1-16, Martin 1-15, O'Grady 1-(minus 19). South Carolina, O.Smith 3-40, Hurst 2-76, B.Edwards 2-20, S.Smith 2-16, Turner 2-14, Crosby 2-11, August 1-19, T.Williams 1-3, Dowdle 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Carolina, White 49, White 49.
