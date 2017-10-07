South Carolina kicker/punter Parker White (43) makes a field goal during the first half of the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday.
South Carolina kicker/punter Parker White (43) makes a field goal during the first half of the game with Arkansas at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
College Sports

USC vs. Arkansas: By the numbers

By Carson Mason

Special to The State

October 07, 2017 8:09 PM

48

Points scored against the Razorbacks, a season-high for the Gamecocks. The last time they scored 48 points in a game was on Sept. 20, 2014, at Vanderbilt.

33

Yards, the distance of Parker White’s field goal in the first quarter – his longest of the season. He’s 4-for-11 in field goal attempts this season.

62

Yards of Hayden Hurst’s touchdown reception, which was the longest reception of his career and made him the third tight end in USC history to eclipse 1,000 career receiving yards

13

Number of career interceptions by Skai Moore, one shy of the school record currently held by Bo Davies

32

Rushing yards for former Gamecock David Williams, which was a team-high and included a 4-yard touchdown in his return to Williams-Brice Stadium

79,416

Number of tickets sold for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

FINAL

Arkansas

3

7

0

12

22

USC

3

14

17

14

48

First Quarter

USC: FG White 33, 9:46

ARK: FG Limpert 48, 6:31

Second Quarter

USC: Hurst 62 pass from Bentley (White kick), 14:15

ARK: J.Jones 5 pass from Allen (Limpert kick), 8:26

USC: B.Edwards 18 pass from Bentley (White kick), :04

Third Quarter

USC: FG White 29, 9:28

USC: Moore 34 interception return (White kick), 8:33

USC: Brunson 73 fumble return (White kick), 4:23

Fourth Quarter

USC: T.Williams 3 pass from Bentley (White kick), 12:47

ARK: D.Williams 4 run (pass failed), 8:36

USC: Nixon 45 interception return (Woznick kick), 3:33

ARK: Nance 34 pass from Kelley (pass failed), 1:40

ARK

SC

First downs

19

19

Rushes-yards

32-106

36-159

Passing

224

199

Comp-Att-Int

20-37-2

16-31-0

Return Yards

51

33

Punts-Avg.

5-34.0

2-49.5

Fumbles-Lost

2-2

1-0

Penalties-Yards

4-25

3-25

Time of Possession

30:25

29:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arkansas, D.Williams 7-32, Hayden 9-28, Kelley 2-23, Hammonds 2-22, J.Jones 1-9, Nance 1-4, Stewart 1-1, Whaley 6-(minus 3), Allen 3-(minus 10). South Carolina, Dowdle 11-61, T.Williams 8-35, Denson 8-25, Turner 5-20, Hurst 2-12, B.Edwards 1-11, Bentley 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Arkansas, Allen 12-24-1-84, Kelley 8-13-1-140. South Carolina, Bentley 16-31-0-199.

RECEIVING_Arkansas, Nance 8-116, J.Jones 3-37, Stewart 3-26, Cantrell 2-12, Patton 1-21, D.Williams 1-16, Martin 1-15, O'Grady 1-(minus 19). South Carolina, O.Smith 3-40, Hurst 2-76, B.Edwards 2-20, S.Smith 2-16, Turner 2-14, Crosby 2-11, August 1-19, T.Williams 1-3, Dowdle 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Carolina, White 49, White 49.

