College Sports

South Carolina 2017 football schedule

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 8:10 PM

Date

Opponent

Result / Time

Sept. 2

vs. North Carolina State

W 35-28

Sept. 9

at Missouri

W 31-13

Sept. 16

vs. Kentucky

L 23-13

Sept. 23

vs. Louisiana Tech

W 17-16

Sept. 30

at Texas A&M

L 24-17

Oct. 7

vs. Arkansas

W 48-22

Oct. 14

at Tennessee

Noon/ESPN or ESPN2

Oct. 28

vs. Vanderbilt

TBA

Nov. 4

at Georgia

TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Florida

TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Wofford

TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Clemson

TBA

Sept. 2, Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium

South Carolina 35, North Carolina State 28

The Gamecocks got off to a fast start as Deebo Samuel had 185 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a victory over a team that has gone on to beat Florida State and Louisville.

Sept. 9, Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium

South Carolina 31, Missouri 13

The Gamecocks rallied from a 10-0 deficit behind another 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Samuel. The victory pushed South Carolina to 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

Sept. 16, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

Kentucky 23, South Carolina 13

The Gamecocks outgained the Wildcats but still managed to drop their fourth straight game against Kentucky. The biggest loss, though, might have been Samuel, who suffered a broken leg in the third quarter and hasn’t returned.

Sept. 23, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina, 17, La. Tech 16

The Gamecocks trailed 13-0 entering the fourth quarter and needed a desperation 41-yard connection between Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards with 10 seconds remaining to set up a game-winning 31-yard field goal by Parker White, who had been 0-for-4 in his career before that kick.

Sept. 30, College Station, Texas, Kyle Field

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17

The Gamecocks surrendered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and averaged .9 yards per carry to drop their second game in six tries. South Carolina is 0-4 all-time against the Aggies.

Oct. 7, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22

The Gamecocks scored three defensive touchdowns to pick up their second SEC win of the season. It was South Carolina’s first conference home win of the season.

Oct. 14, Knoxville, Tenn., Neyland Stadium

South Carolina at Tennessee

The Volunteers will have a bye week to get over a 41-0 beating at the hands to Georgia.

Oct. 28, Columbia, S.C. Williams-Brice Stadium

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

The Commodores started hot but have suffered three straight embarrassing losses to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Nov. 4, Athens, Ga., Sanford Stadium

South Carolina at Georgia

The Bulldogs are undefeated and look like the cream of the SEC East crop.

Nov. 11, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

Florida at South Carolina

The Gators have beaten the Gamecocks in each of Florida head coach Jim McElwain’s two seasons.

Nov. 18, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

Wofford at South Carolina

Wofford hasn’t beaten South Carolina since 1917.

Nov. 25, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium

Clemson at South Carolina

The Gamecocks will be eager to avenge last year’s 56-7 loss.

