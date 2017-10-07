South Carolina 2017 football schedule

Date
Opponent
Result / Time
Sept. 2
vs. North Carolina State
W 35-28
Sept. 9
at Missouri
W 31-13
Sept. 16
vs. Kentucky
L 23-13
Sept. 23
vs. Louisiana Tech
W 17-16
Sept. 30
at Texas A&M
L 24-17
Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas
W 48-22
Oct. 14
at Tennessee
Noon/ESPN or ESPN2
Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt
TBA
Nov. 4
at Georgia
TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Florida
TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Wofford
TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Clemson
TBA
Sept. 2, Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium
South Carolina 35, North Carolina State 28
The Gamecocks got off to a fast start as Deebo Samuel had 185 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a victory over a team that has gone on to beat Florida State and Louisville.
Sept. 9, Columbia, Mo., Memorial Stadium
South Carolina 31, Missouri 13
The Gamecocks rallied from a 10-0 deficit behind another 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Samuel. The victory pushed South Carolina to 2-0 for the first time since 2012.
Sept. 16, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
Kentucky 23, South Carolina 13
The Gamecocks outgained the Wildcats but still managed to drop their fourth straight game against Kentucky. The biggest loss, though, might have been Samuel, who suffered a broken leg in the third quarter and hasn’t returned.
Sept. 23, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina, 17, La. Tech 16
The Gamecocks trailed 13-0 entering the fourth quarter and needed a desperation 41-yard connection between Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards with 10 seconds remaining to set up a game-winning 31-yard field goal by Parker White, who had been 0-for-4 in his career before that kick.
Sept. 30, College Station, Texas, Kyle Field
Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17
The Gamecocks surrendered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and averaged .9 yards per carry to drop their second game in six tries. South Carolina is 0-4 all-time against the Aggies.
Oct. 7, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22
The Gamecocks scored three defensive touchdowns to pick up their second SEC win of the season. It was South Carolina’s first conference home win of the season.
Oct. 14, Knoxville, Tenn., Neyland Stadium
South Carolina at Tennessee
The Volunteers will have a bye week to get over a 41-0 beating at the hands to Georgia.
Oct. 28, Columbia, S.C. Williams-Brice Stadium
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
The Commodores started hot but have suffered three straight embarrassing losses to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Nov. 4, Athens, Ga., Sanford Stadium
South Carolina at Georgia
The Bulldogs are undefeated and look like the cream of the SEC East crop.
Nov. 11, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
Florida at South Carolina
The Gators have beaten the Gamecocks in each of Florida head coach Jim McElwain’s two seasons.
Nov. 18, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
Wofford at South Carolina
Wofford hasn’t beaten South Carolina since 1917.
Nov. 25, Columbia, S.C., Williams-Brice Stadium
Clemson at South Carolina
The Gamecocks will be eager to avenge last year’s 56-7 loss.
Comments