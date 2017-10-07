Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Thumbs up
Three defensive TDs
Three of them. Skai Moore with a pick six. T.J. Brunson with a fumble return after another defensive TD got called back. Keisean Nixon with an interception TD in his first meaningful action. The defense had 22 points to Arkansas’ 22, 12 scored after the game wasn’t in doubt.
Bentley’s bounceback
The Gamecocks star passer started 5-for-15 for 28 yards. He closed the day with 11 completions in his final 16 attempts with three scores and 171 yards.
D.J. Wonnum
The sophomore was a one-man wrecking crew. He finished with four tackles, one for loss, two breakups and a forced fumble, and all seemed to come in big moments.
Closing the half
South Carolina’s final drive of the second quarter drew boos early, as the Gamecocks began by running the ball. Then they marched 69 yards in nine plays and scored on Bryan Edwards’ TD catch with four seconds left.
Thumbs Down
Oh for a kicker
Parker White missed two more kicks, both from 49 yards. He’s at 4-for-11, and USC is hitting 35.7 percent for the season.
That start
USC’s first 23 plays yielded 56 yards. It was another tough start for a team that’s had a few this season. Of course, that just set up an explosive second quarter.
More injuries
Sherrod Greene came back from an elbow injury, and Dennis Daley didn’t have to after what looked like a minor leg issue. But that’s two more dinged up guys at two already paper-thin spots.
What might have been
Arkansas seemed like an OK team. And USC just knocked them around. It leaves folks to only wonder about the lost lead in Texas and the Kentucky struggles.
