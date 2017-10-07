More Videos

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' win over Arkansas.

College Sports

Gamecocks injury report more good than bad

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 07, 2017 9:54 PM

Injuries have been a dominant storyline for South Carolina’s football team this year.

But the news the Gamecocks received Saturday night was of the good variety.

USC was already down its top playmaker, a versatile defender and a trio of offensive linemen. Things could have gotten worse, as linebacker Sherrod Greene was knocked out for a stretch and came back with a brace on his arm, and tackle Dennis Daley missed the end of the game after walking off gingerly.

But not to fear.

“I think we’re fine,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “K.C. (Crosby) had the ankle. I don’t have a report on that.

“But, (trainer) Clint (Haggard), I asked him coming in here, I said, ‘We ok?’ He said, ‘Got to look at K.C.’s ankle, that’s all I know.”

Crosby was on crutches after the game.

Muschamp said Daley only had a cramp.

USC also got a few guys back from injury, ones that played notable roles. Reserve safety Steven Montac, who missed most of the season thus far, had a big hit to break up a third-down pass and nearly scored on a fumble recovery. Defensive end Dante Sawyer had two tackles for loss and a sack after missing the Louisiana Tech game and being limited against Texas A&M.

Muschamp said tailback Rico Dowdle was at healthy as he’s been since the season opener. He averaged 5.5 yards a carry on the way to 61 yards.

