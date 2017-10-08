Will Muschamp asked something of Gamecocks fans: They delivered

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Pause
UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame 2:40

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame

UNC's Holcomb: 'You just gotta take your licks and just keep chopping away' 1:34

UNC's Holcomb: 'You just gotta take your licks and just keep chopping away'

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 1:29

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:52

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:07

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

  • Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward

    South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum.

South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum.
South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum.

College Sports

Will Muschamp asked something of Gamecocks fans: They delivered

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 9:46 AM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp asked something of his fanbase this week.

And it was something he wasn’t in the greatest position to ask for.

He saw a strong homefield advantage on the road at Texas A&M. He asked USC fans for a “loud and proud” Williams-Brice Stadium against Arkansas.

But his team’s last two home games had been a disheartening loss to Kentucky and a struggle of a comeback win against Louisiana Tech. One could forgive fans for being nervous, even before a day that opened with rain and settled into thick, muggy humidity.

So how’d the crowd do?

“I want to thank our fans for an unbelievable environment,” Muschamp said.

The crowd of an announced 79,416 was notably larger than against Tech, even if the top corners of the upper deck never quite filled up. The building certainly got loud, as the Gamecocks provided fans with multiple defensive scores, long plays and big moments, which kept coming deep into the evening.

USC will play four of its final six games at home, including the two best chances to get bowl eligible (Vanderbilt, Wofford) and against a Florida team that has looked shaky most of the year.

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

View More Video