Will Muschamp asked something of Gamecocks fans: They delivered

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp asked something of his fanbase this week.

And it was something he wasn’t in the greatest position to ask for.

He saw a strong homefield advantage on the road at Texas A&M. He asked USC fans for a “loud and proud” Williams-Brice Stadium against Arkansas.

But his team’s last two home games had been a disheartening loss to Kentucky and a struggle of a comeback win against Louisiana Tech. One could forgive fans for being nervous, even before a day that opened with rain and settled into thick, muggy humidity.

So how’d the crowd do?

“I want to thank our fans for an unbelievable environment,” Muschamp said.

The crowd of an announced 79,416 was notably larger than against Tech, even if the top corners of the upper deck never quite filled up. The building certainly got loud, as the Gamecocks provided fans with multiple defensive scores, long plays and big moments, which kept coming deep into the evening.

USC will play four of its final six games at home, including the two best chances to get bowl eligible (Vanderbilt, Wofford) and against a Florida team that has looked shaky most of the year.