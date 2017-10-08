USC vs. Arkansas: 16 things you might have missed

1. The South Carolina football team’s 48-22 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks was the team’s largest margin of victory in the Will Muschamp era. It was the biggest margin since Furman in 2014, and largest SEC win since USC crushed Arkansas 52-7 in 2013.
2. The defense was the centerpiece, getting three touchdowns from Skai Moore, T.J. Brunson and Keisean Nixon. The touchdown was the first of Moore’s decorated career and Brunson’s was the first he scored at any level. Nixon’s score came in his first significant action for South Carolina’s defense, as he handled mop-up duty at corner with the game out of hand.
3. With his interception, Moore moved into second place all alone on the school’s all-time list. His 13 picks are one behind Bo Davis’ career mark.
4. Former Gamecocks running back David Williams made his return to Williams-Brice Stadium and led Arkansas in rushing, but it was only 33 yards on seven carries. He had an early touchdown run called back on review, then scored after USC opened up a 31-point lead and called the day “embarrassing.”
5. Six true freshmen saw time: linebacker Sherrod Greene (first career start), wide receiver OrTre Smith (starter), Buck lineman Brad Johnson, wide receiver Shi Smith, defensive end Aaron Sterling, slot corner Jamyest Williams. First-year players who saw the field included defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Nixon, offensive tackle Dennis Daley, linebacker Eldridge Thompson and defensive back Kaleb Chalmers.
6. Saturday marked the first action of the season for Chalmers, center Chandler Farrell and No. 2 quarterback Michael Scarnecchia.
7. South Carolina got a few new players involved in the running game. Tight end Hayden Hurst got his second and third carries in a USC uniform and ran for 13 yards. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards had 11 yards on his lone carry. USC ran for 159 yards on the day.
8. Hurst’s 62-yard touchdown was the longest reception of his career and put him over 1,000 career receiving yards. He is the third tight end in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards, joining Danny Smith (1,336) and Jared Cook (1,107). It was also USC’s second-longest play of the season.
9. Quarterback Jake Bentley rebounded from a 5-for-15 passing performance in the first quarter to complete 8-of-11 throws for 143 yards and a pair of scores in the second. He finished with 199 yards and three scores.
10. South Carolina’s defense held Arkansas to 153 yards on 49 plays through the first three quarters, an average of 3.12 yards per play.
11. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum had big day, making four tackles, one for loss, breaking up two passes and getting a quarterback pressure. The hurry, tackle-for-loss and one of the breakups came on third downs, plus he had a nice stuff on a quarterback run near the goal line.
12. The Gamecocks played the final drive of the first half to a just-about perfect script. They ran early, to make sure Arkansas wouldn’t get a chance, then went hurry-up with two timeouts. Outside of an illegal substitution penalty, the 69-yard march went to plan, capped by an 18-yard Edwards touchdown catch.
13. Arkansas pulled starting quarterback Austin Allen with nearly 13 minutes left in the game. USC responded by pulling a number of defensive starters.
14. The only injury concern out of the game was K.C. Crosby’s ankle. Muschamp said Sherrod Greene’s arm injury and Dennis Daley’s cramps were nothing to worry about.
15. South Carolina wore garnet jerseys with black helmets and pants. Announced attendance was 79,416.
16. The win puts the Gamecocks at 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in the SEC. This is important because it means South Carolina isn’t relying on having to beat Georgia, Tennessee, Florida or Clemson to make a bowl. The Gamecocks get a now-feisty Vanderbilt team and Wofford at home, which at the moment looks like the clearest path to six wins. Of course, South Carolina heads to Knoxville next week off a blowout win, with the Volunteers reeling as pressure mounts on coach Butch Jones.
