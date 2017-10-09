Slow start, no problem for South Carolina’s Jake Bentley

More Videos 1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause 3:18 UNC's Fedora: 'We just gotta make the ordinary plays that come before us' 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 4:09 The Dean Smith Story 0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 2:40 UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame 3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:34 Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum. South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum.

South Carolina football QB Jake Bentley, O-lineman Alan Knott and coach Will Muschamp talk about what the win over Arkansas can do for momentum.