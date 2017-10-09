Film breakdown: 3 ways Roper, Gamecocks got creative on offense vs. Arkansas

It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but South Carolina's offense was better against Arkansas.
Not the potential high-scoring unit fans hoped for in the preseason, but there was a little more spark and life.
South Carolina's offense had nine or so drives before putting the game completely out of hand. Three produced touchdowns, two field goals and two more long field goal attempts (one of those produced zero yards after a turnover). Six gained 34 or more yards, five 44 or more, four 50 or more.
The difference between that and the preceding three games of mostly inert offense was mostly about blocking better, winning one-on-one battles and the smaller things that separate teams, but USC did make a few tweaks:
Turn on the jets: Even though jet sweep specialist Deebo Samuel is currently on the shelf, South Carolina started getting a few other players involved. Tight end Hayden Hurst got 13 yards on his two sweeps. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards got 11 on his lone carry.
But beyond that, the Gamecocks also ran eight times with some kind of jet sweep fake (they also threw once off that look). Those plays averaged 5.25 yards a carry.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said that came into play because of the 3-4 defense the Razorbacks employed, with "overhang" outside linebackers controlling the edges. Jet sweeps hold those edge players, creating soft spots between the tackles and tight ends.
Jumbo toss: In recent weeks, South Carolina debuted a short-yardage look that put Jake Bentley under center and had three tight ends attached to the offensive line. It gave the team a nice wide front from which to run inside zone and allowed for some push in key spots.
It had been an almost exclusively run formation, but the Gamecocks changed their tendencies.
USC used the formation three times against the Razorback. Twice there were runs, but twice the Gamecocks threw it. Once Jake Bentley hit Ty'Son Williams in the flat for a touchdown, and on another drive, a run fake from the look got Jacob August for a 19-yard catch to set up a field goal.
More tight ends in general: South Carolina played two tight ends for just short of half of the Kentucky and Louisiana Tech games. The Gamecocks hardly went that way at all against Texas A&M.
When the game was still somewhat close, South Carolina rolled with a second tight end on around three-fourths of the snaps.
That meant a lot more work for K.C. Crosby than in recent weeks, and the Bamberg native did some good work blocking in space in addition to his two catches, which both kept drives alive. Muschamp praised him after the game, but a day later announced he will miss the rest of the season with a broken bone in his leg.
Jake's slow starts
There's been a trend since the N.C. State game. South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley has seemed a bit off at the start of games.
There just seemed to be a few missed throws here and there. Not easy ones mind you, but ones were a ball is place solidly out of a receiver's reach.
Throws like that played a role in Bentley's 5-for-15 start against Arkansas and are part of a pattern this season.
In first quarters this season, Bentley is completing 45.3 percent of his passes. His yards per attempt is below 4.9 yards. For reference, that's nearly 10 percent worse than his next worse quarter (fourth), and more than two full yards per attempt worse.
Jake Bentley by quarter
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Completion percent
45.3
67.9
74.4
54.8
Yards per attempt
4.9
9.98
8.7
7.2
Those first quarter numbers are both bolstered by a strong debut against the Wolfpack. Without that, those numbers fall to 42.2. percent and 4.3 per attempt.
Of Bentley's 10 incompletions early against Arkansas in the early going, three looked to be just off throws. Another four were with some kind of pressure/hit, and two or three others were issues with jump balls (maybe one could've been placed better).
He had a couple more missed open receivers, and Muschamp said his footwork had fallen off a bit and needed to be cleaned up.
Turnover Town
The Gamecocks got extra opportunistic against the Razorbacks, taking three turnovers back for scores. Each was important and each had its own story.
Moore interception return
This play starts with the push from the front four and Ulric Jones hustling. The 312-pounder kept chasing Austin Allen, forcing him closer to the sideline as no one came open.
Then Allen made the mistake. He threw across his body, slinging as he hopped in the air. Skai Moore was poised to pounce. He got the ball, tight-roped the sideline and has his first college score.
Brunson fumble return
South Carolina ran a stunt on the right side of the Razorback line and it worked to perfection. Dante Sawyer came up the middle, slipped past the running back and had his sights on Allen.
The quarterback tried to throw, ended up fumbling, and T.J. Brunson was in the right spot, catching it on the bounce and he was gone.
Nixon interception return
Sometimes these things are tricky, this was not. Arkansas' receiver ran a hitch and reserve quarterback Cole Kelley went his way.
Nixon just attacked the ball, took it like the last doughnut in the box and was off the races.
Red rocket
Hayden Hurst's 62-yard touchdown in the second quarter was a big moment. It got South Carolina's passing game going, started the Gamecocks scoring roll and was the team's second-longest play of the season.
It was also a nice bit of scheme being perfect against a defense.
Although it's hard to diagnose coverage calls, Arkansas looked to be in quarter-quarter-half as the deep shell. It left one safety deep on the boundary.
On that side, Hurst and August ran a route concept called scissors, where they get about 10 yards downfield and cross. The safety broke outside with August, and with no one in the middle of the field, all Jake Bentley had to do was get the ball over the linebackers and Hurst was off and running.
