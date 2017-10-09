More Videos

  • Preview: South Carolina's Football Operations Center

    The latest renderings for South Carolina's 110,000-square-foot Football Operations Center that is expected to open sometime in 2018. (Quackenbush Architects and Ginsler Sports)

College Sports

Look: Progress update on USC’s football ops building

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 09, 2017 8:35 PM

South Carolina released the following video Monday showing progress on its football operations building.

The $50 million project is on track to be completed in 2018, and coach Will Muschamp has referred to it as a key step for South Carolina football.

The building will be next to the team’s indoor facility and will include a weight room, room for water treatments, coaches’ offices, player and team meeting rooms, a dining area and a social media center.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” Muschamp said this past summer. “At the end of the day, when you bring a young man and his family to campus, people want simple. They want to see, ‘This is where my son is going to sleep. This is where my son is going to study. And this is where he’s going to get developed as a football player.’ They don’t like fracture. They don’t like complicated. As of right now, we’re a little complicated.

“It’s going to be exciting to have everything under one roof.”

