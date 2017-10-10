Gamecocks’ MVPs? Best win? Let’s hand out midseason superlatives

1:28 Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' Pause

3:06 UNC's Fedora after another loss: 'they're all frustrated'

2:40 UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt on his team's loss to Notre Dame

1:04 Gamecocks celebrate win over NC State

1:42 What you don't know about Skai Moore

0:12 UNC coach Larry Fedora loses his beard

2:23 R&B singer Anthony Hamilton receives Charlotte proclamation

1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools

1:31 Protesters speak about the shooting death of Ruben Galindo by police officers