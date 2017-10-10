More Videos

  • Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

    South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about the challenges the Gamecocks face when the play Tennessee.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about the challenges the Gamecocks face when the play Tennessee. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp talks about the challenges the Gamecocks face when the play Tennessee. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

College Sports

Report: Tennessee makes QB change for South Carolina game

By Posted Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 1:52 PM

Members of the South Carolina football team said Tuesday morning they’d been preparing for Tennessee starting quarterback Quinten Dormady.

Now they’ll reportedly have to change gears.

The Tennessee Rivals site Volquest reported Tuesday that Dormady will be benched for redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano. Dormady had struggled mightily in Tennessee’s first five games, and Guarantano has played in three of them.

Dormady had completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 925 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 117.9 rating. Guarantano has a rating of 82.7, with 54 yards on 12-of-24 passing,

